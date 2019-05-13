Driver charged after boy, 9, injured in Aberdeen

A man has been charged over alleged careless driving after a nine-year-old boy was injured while riding his bike.

The collision involving a grey Volkswagen Passat and a bicycle happened on Garthdee Road, Aberdeen, at about 2.35pm on Sunday.

The boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to his injuries, which were not said to be serious.

Police said a 73-year-old man has been charged in relation to alleged careless driving.

Pc Allen Begg said: “We are grateful to members of the public for their assistance and for their patience while the road was briefly closed.”