Crews tackle wildfire near Highland beach

Firefighters are tackling a wildfire near a beach in the Highlands.

The alarm was raised at about 10.12pm on Sunday and fire crews were still at the scene near Melvich beach on Monday afternoon.

There are three fire fronts, the longest of which is around 900 metres, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

A wildfire warning is in place across Scotland until Friday, May 17.

Four fire engines were at the scene dealing with the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.

SFRS said a wildfire warning remained place across the country until Friday.

The fire service tweeted: “Livestock, farmland, wildlife and woodland can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.”