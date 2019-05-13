All episodes of The Jeremy Kyle Show pulled from ITV Hub

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been removed from the ITV Hub after the programme was suspended indefinitely following the death of a guest.

ITV halted filming and broadcasting of the confrontational talk show on Monday as it was revealed a participant had died a week after they recorded an episode.

Monday morning’s scheduled programme did not air, and was replaced with antiques show Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Jeremy Kyle has hosted the confrontational talk show since 2005 (Ian West/PA)

ITV has now wiped all episodes of the programme from its on-demand service the ITV Hub, and episodes will not air on ITV2.

The Jeremy Kyle Show’s official YouTube account still has clips from the programme available to watch.

The episode featuring the participant who died will be submitted for a review due to the “seriousness of this event”, ITV said.

An ITV spokeswoman said: “Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.”

The identity of the person who appeared in the programme has not been revealed.

A celebrity edition starring former X Factor contestant Christopher Maloney and ex-EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook was due to air on Tuesday but will be rescheduled, according to both stars.

Maloney tweeted: “Hi guys, just spoken to the producers @ITVJeremyKyle and our celebrity special will be aired at a later date @westbrookdanni will keep you updated.

“In the mean time my thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Westbrook tweeted that she had “been informed” that her episode will not air on Tuesday.

The actress and reality TV star, who has had a high-profile battle with substance abuse over the years and has appeared on the programme in the past, thanked host Kyle and its psychotherapist Graham Stanier for their support.

She said in a statement: “I firstly want to express my deepest condolences to the family of the person who has passed away.”

“I can only speak on my personal experiences with Jeremy and Graham and the team on the programme who have been absolutely amazing with me throughout.

“Their duty of care has been excellent from the very first point of contact, to having me on the show, all the way through my recovery programme.

“The team including Jeremy himself were in constant contact with me throughout making sure I was OK and since leaving the rehab, they have continued to be in touch and I have felt fully supported throughout.

“Graham has ensured I have felt safe and comfortable throughout my whole process.”

The tabloid talk show sees host Kyle and Stanier help the guests talk through their personal issues in front of a studio audience.

The programme has had its regular daytime morning slot on ITV since 2005, and more than 3,000 episodes have been filmed.