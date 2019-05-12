Police investigate second wilful fireraising incident in Paisley

Police are investigating a second wilful fireraising incident in Paisley within 24 hours.

One took place at 10.15pm on Saturday in Barrie Road, Hillington Industrial Estate.

It saw the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service tackle a large rubbish blaze outside the front of Mr Deng’s home improvement store.

The flames were extinguished and no-one was injured, although there was heavy smoke damage to the premises.

Police Scotland said there were five males seen in the area and one of the males deliberately started the fire.

The first is described as of a thin build, wearing a black hooded top, black shorts and dark trainers.

The second was of a thin build, wearing a blue tracksuit top with a white stripe on the back and dark trousers.

The third had a thin build, wearing a dark top and red trousers, while the fourth and fifth were both of a thin build, wearing dark-coloured tracksuits.

Detective Constable Jamie Howarth said: “This was a very senseless and reckless act to carry out and thankfully no-one was hurt.

“I urge anyone who saw the group of males hanging around the area or anyone who knows their identity to contact police at Paisley via telephone number 101.”

Meanwhile, a car and bins were ablaze outside a house after another fire was started deliberately.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Burnfoot Crescent at around 12.50am on Saturday.

Several wheelie bins and a blue coloured Skoda Roomster parked in the driveway of a house were found to be alight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the flames and a joint investigation between police and fire crews was carried out.

The fires are being treated as wilful.

Police Scotland said the two incidents are not being treated as linked.