33-year-old man reported missing has been found

UK News | Published:

Ranald Clark, 33, was reported missing after he left the city’s Raigmore Hospital at about 4pm on Friday.

Missing man found

A man who was reported missing in Inverness has been found.

Following an appeal for information, Police Scotland confirmed on Sunday that he has now been traced safe and well.

The force said on Twitter: “Police Scotland would like to thank everyone for their assistance in this enquiry.”

