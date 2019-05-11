Woman dies following house fire in Co Down

A woman in her sixties has died after a house fire in Holywood.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to a blaze in a detached house on Ballymenoch Road in the Co Down town on Thursday afternoon.

Fire engines and staff from Holywood and Knock Fire Stations attended the incident around 4.30pm, before firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the blaze under control.

A NIFRS Spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a woman has lost her life in this tragic incident.

“The thoughts and sympathies of all those in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with her family and friends of the deceased.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.