What the papers say – May 12

A range of stories make headlines in Sunday’s papers, including the annual publication of the Sunday Times Rich List, political machinations and the new royal baby.

The Sunday Times reports on what it calls ‘Corbygeddon’, reporting that one in 10 of those on the Rich List and prepared to speak said they were planning to protect themselves from “hard-left tax increases”.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with a poll suggesting the Conservative Party would have its worst result in history if a general election took place now – with the Brexit Party gaining 49 seats, including those of cabinet ministers Penny Mordaunt and Matt Hancock.

The Observer reports a separate poll suggesting the Brexit Party would get a 34% vote share at the European elections on May 23, with Labour down to 21% and the Tories on 11%.

The Sunday Mirror leads with baby Archie, carrying an interview with the Duchess of Sussex’s sister Samantha calling on the family to reconcile their differences.

The Sunday Express has comments from another Markle sibling, Thomas, about the birth.

The death of Freddie Starr leads the Sunday People, with the paper saying he will have a pauper’s grave in Spain.

The Mail on Sunday leads with former defence secretary Gavin Williamson calling Theresa May’s plans to seek a Brexit deal with Jeremy Corbyn a “grave mistake” and “naive”.

And the Daily Star on Sunday says Sean Mercer, convicted of the killing of 11-year-old Rhys Jones, is allegedly selling drugs in prison.