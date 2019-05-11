Search for missing man last seen at A&E

Police are trying to trace a man who was last seen leaving an A&E department in the Highlands.

Ranald Clark was reported missing after he left Raigmore Hospital A&E department in Inverness at about 4pm on Friday.

He is believed to be using a green Vauxhall Combo van, registration NK58 FKN.

The 33-year-old is known to have links to Oban and the Aberlour area, although police said he may travel extensively throughout Scotland.

Mr Clark is described as 6ft 1in in height, of slim build with short brown receding hair.

When last seen he was wearing a long-sleeved grey fleece top, black trousers and black boots.