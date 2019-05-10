Advertising
Motorcyclist dies after road crash
Police have appealed for witnesses.
A motorcyclist has died after a single vehicle crash.
The incident happened at the Magherafelt Road area of Moneymore, Co Londonderry on Friday afternoon, police said.
Magherafelt Road was closed for a time but it has since reopened.
PSNI officers are appealing for anyone with any information about the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of it, to contact them on 101.
