Man set to appear in court over death of Belfast community worker

A 40-year-old man is expected to appear in court later charged with the murder of a Belfast community worker.

Ian Ogle, 45, died in January after he was attacked as he stood praying with a pastor on a street near his home in Cluan Place in the east of the city.

The father of two was stabbed 11 times in the back, police said.

The murder sparked outrage among the community and thousands turned out for a vigil in his honour and his funeral.

Mourners attend the funeral of community worker and father-of-two Ian Ogle (Niall Carson/PA)

Tributes remain at the spot where he was killed.

On Thursday, a 40-year-old man was charged with Mr Ogle’s murder.

He will appear in court in Belfast on Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man has also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service for attempted intimidation.

He is the third person to have been charged with the murder of Mr Ogle.