Advertising
Man hunted over racist threats on train
He was travelling on a Glasgow to Carluke service on March 31 at the time.
Police are hunting a man who said he wanted to set black people “on fire” while he was travelling on a train.
The man was among a larger group which boarded a service travelling between Glasgow Queen Street and Carluke at 9.20pm on March 31.
He made a number of racially offensive comments about black people, at one point saying he wanted to “set them on fire”.
A number of passengers moved to different carriages as a result of the language.
British Transport Police describe the suspect as a white man, with short brown hair and thick stubble.
He was wearing a polo top with a purple collar and a black jumper with “Balmain Paris” on the front in white letters.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.