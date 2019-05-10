Fracas after bid to hurl milkshake at Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin

A scuffle broke out in Cornwall after two protesters attempted to throw milkshake on controversial Ukip election candidate Carl Benjamin.

The candidate for European Parliament’s South West England constituency was canvassing in Truro, Cornwall, when a man wearing a white scarf on his face and a hooded woman tried to throw the beverages on him.

Reportedly the drinks missed, landing on bystanders, and footage taken by BBC Cornwall shows the moment Mr Benjamin’s supporters pulled the man to the ground following the incident on Friday lunchtime.

Devon and Cornwall Police told the BBC: “A milkshake was reportedly thrown over a member of the public by a man wearing black clothing and a white mask.

“Police carried out inquiries but the ‘victim’ did not make themselves known to officers.

“No official complaint has been received.”

The incident comes after Tommy Robinson was attacked with a milkshake twice in two days last week as he campaigned for election as an MEP.

Advertising

The former English Defence League leader is running as an independent for the North West constituency and was hit with the drink during a walkabout in Warrington, Cheshire in the second attack.

A scuffle broke out in Truro after two protestors tried to throw milkshakes at UKIP EU candidate Carl Benjamin, police are here @BBCCornwall pic.twitter.com/fRB3XY9ESc — Tamsin Melville (@tamsinmelville) May 10, 2019

Mr Benjamin is being investigated by police after he released a video suggesting he might rape Labour MP Jess Phillips.

He had previously come under fire for a social media message in which he said he “wouldn’t even rape” the Birmingham Yardley MP, but later posted a video online suggesting that “with enough pressure I might cave”.

Advertising

YouTube have demonetised Mr Benjamin’s YouTube channel, Sargon of Akkad, after he made the rape comments aimed at Ms Phillips in a video on the platform.

The channel, which has almost a million subscribers, has now been suspended from monetisation due to a violation of its policies.

The move means Mr Benjamin can no longer host adverts on his videos, removing a source of revenue.