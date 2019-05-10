Advertising
Elderly driver killed in road crash
The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Wigtown.
An 80-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Dumfries and Galloway.
He was driving a black Honda Jazz car which crashed on the A714 near the entrance to Drove Park, Wigtown, at around 3.20pm on Thursday.
The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.
The procurator fiscal has been informed.
