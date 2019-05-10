Menu

Advertising

Elderly driver killed in road crash

UK News | Published:

The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Wigtown.

Police officer

An 80-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

He was driving a black Honda Jazz car which crashed on the A714 near the entrance to Drove Park, Wigtown, at around 3.20pm on Thursday.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

The procurator fiscal has been informed.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News