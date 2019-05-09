Traffic chaos after burst water main cuts off school supplies

Seven schools have been forced to close after a burst water main cut off supplies and caused severe disruption to traffic.

Video posted on social media by Worcestershire County Council on Thursday showed water cascading out of the burst main in Redditch, on to a roundabout on Warwick Highway.

Severn Trent apologised for the disruption caused by the fractured pipe, which cut off supplies to local homes as well as schools in nearby areas, including Arrow Vale, Church Hill and Ipsley.

The firm said in a statement: “Our engineers are currently working to bypass the burst pipe, which should start to bring water back on for most customers.

We’ve got teams on-site now, working hard to fix the burst pipe in #Redditch, and to restore water supplies to those affected as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/euxGKVTZNG — Severn Trent (@stwater) May 9, 2019

“While they’re doing that, we’ll be working to move water round our network in a different way to normal to get everyone back on supply.

“We’d like to apologise to everyone affected, whether in their homes or on their way to work.”