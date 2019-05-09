Menu

Advertising

Missing pensioner found safe after search

UK News | Published:

The family of Stanley Hodge, 82, contacted police when he failed to return to Glasgow from Aviemore.

Police Scotland officers

An elderly man who failed to return from a holiday in the Highlands has been found safe and well.

Stanley Hodge, 82, was in Aviemore and expected to arrive at his daughter’s home in the Anniesland area of Glasgow on Wednesday.

Stanley Hodge
Stanley Hodge, 82, was traced following a police appeal (Police Scotland/PA)

His family contacted police when he failed to arrive as expected, and officers issued an appeal to help trace him.

Police said on Thursday afternoon he had been found safe and well in Glasgow.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News