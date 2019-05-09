Advertising
Missing pensioner found safe after search
The family of Stanley Hodge, 82, contacted police when he failed to return to Glasgow from Aviemore.
An elderly man who failed to return from a holiday in the Highlands has been found safe and well.
Stanley Hodge, 82, was in Aviemore and expected to arrive at his daughter’s home in the Anniesland area of Glasgow on Wednesday.
His family contacted police when he failed to arrive as expected, and officers issued an appeal to help trace him.
Police said on Thursday afternoon he had been found safe and well in Glasgow.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.