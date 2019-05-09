Advertising
In Pictures: Queen’s joyful week continues with Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Duke of Edinburgh has given up his driving licence but took the reins for a spot of carriage driving at the celebration of all things equestrian.
Fresh from welcoming the latest addition to her family on Wednesday, the Queen indulged in her other private passion on Thursday.
The Royal Windsor Horse Show celebrates all things equestrian and gave the Queen the opportunity to spend time with her four-legged friends.
It was also an opportunity for the Duke of Edinburgh to show off his driving skills of the old-fashioned kind after the 97-year-old handed in his driving licence following a well-documented car crash near Sandringham.
Both the Queen and Philip had on Wednesday been introduced to their latest great-grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, by proud parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
