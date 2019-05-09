In Pictures: Queen’s joyful week continues with Royal Windsor Horse Show

Fresh from welcoming the latest addition to her family on Wednesday, the Queen indulged in her other private passion on Thursday.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show celebrates all things equestrian and gave the Queen the opportunity to spend time with her four-legged friends.

It was also an opportunity for the Duke of Edinburgh to show off his driving skills of the old-fashioned kind after the 97-year-old handed in his driving licence following a well-documented car crash near Sandringham.

Both the Queen and Philip had on Wednesday been introduced to their latest great-grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, by proud parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke of Edinburgh drives a carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lady Louise Windsor also showed off her carriage-driving skills (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh has given up his driving licence but looked in control of his equine charges (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Countess of Wessex (left) and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin and her horse Valegro parade for the Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen takes a good look at Valegro (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen is a renowned horse lover (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The duke was happy to show off his driving skills (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lady Louise Windsor is part of the new generation of royal horse experts (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Countess of Wessex was keen to get pictures of her daughter’s stint with the reins (Andrew Matthews/PA)