Harry revels in Daddy status as he rallies support for Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex wore a jacket declaring “I am daddy” as he visited the Netherlands for his first day back at work since the birth of new son Archie.

Harry donned the jacket, which read Invictus Family Daddy with the letters “I am daddy” highlighted in yellow, as he visited The Hague for the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games being held there.

He tried out archery and cycling at the event on Thursday, a day after he and the Duchess of Sussex showed off Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world at a Windsor Castle photocall.

Asked if Archie would accompany him to the games in 2020, Harry replied: “I’ve no idea.”

From Archie to archery – Harry shows off his bow and arrow skills pic.twitter.com/MUbwBTa62F — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) May 9, 2019

After a short speech in which he praised the determination and courage of the competitors, the duke was presented with a special Invictus Games babygro for his son by Princess Margriet of the Netherlands.

He drew laughs from the crowd by holding it against himself to model it.

The Duke of Sussex receives a gift for his new son Archie (Chris Jackson/PA)

As well as the babygro, Harry was presented with gifts including a new soft rattle toy, some newborn socks with I Love Daddy written on them and a stuffed toy bird.

Daimy Gommers, seven, whose father Paul, 46, competes in archery, gave the duke a giftwrapped blue and white cube baby toy for his son.

Her mother Danielle, from Apeldoorn in the Netherlands, said: “He was nice but he was a bit ashamed because the present was for his son not for him but he had unwrapped it!

“He looks well and he’s got lots of energy to be here and he’s always so spontaneous.”

She added: “I think he’s a terrific father.”

The Duke of Sussex takes part in some archery (Chris Jackson/PA)

Wellwishers gathered to greet the new father as he arrived at the Sportscampus in Zuiderpark, some with more gifts, including a teddy and a piggy bank in the shape of a corgi, for the new royal addition.

Harry said he was “delighted” to be in the Netherlands for the occasion and praised competitors of the games, which he launched in 2014 for injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women.

“It is your resilience, your determination and your courage which draw crowds in their thousands,” he said.

The Duke of Sussex wears a jacket with a logo that reads Invictus Family Daddy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Leaving them feeling more inspired, moved and proud than they ever thought possible. You have already proved – anything is possible.”

He called on the country to make the games its own and said: “We chose you for a reason, and it wasn’t just because I like the colour orange!”

Harry joined in with an archery session in the sports hall, managing to hit close to the centre of the target, and got on a bicycle for a tour of the park.

The duke also watched a wheelchair basketball training session and viewed some Jaguar Land Rover prototypes with mobility technology.

He posed for pictures with Invictus Games competitors before leaving at about 2.30pm to head home to his wife and son.