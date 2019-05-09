Advertising
Firefighters tackle blaze in building under construction
Nine appliances were sent to the scene in Glasgow’s east end.
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a building under construction in the east end of Glasgow.
The fire service was called to the incident in Olympia Street at 2.10am on Thursday.
Nine appliances were at the scene tackling the blaze in the four-storey building.
There are no reports of any casualties.
London Road was closed between Bridgeton Cross and Brook Street while emergency services dealt with the incident.
