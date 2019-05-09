Advertising
Archie’s debut: How papers at home and abroad report the royal arrival
Meghan, Harry and ‘Prince Something of Sussex’ appears on the front of the Sydney Morning Herald.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby son, graces front pages at home and abroad on Thursday.
The infant royal was introduced to the world by his proud parents at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
In the UK the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, The Sun and the Metro all dedicate their front pages to the baby, who was pictured with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and grandmother Doria Ragland.
“Aaahh! It’s Archie the Adorable!” exclaims the Mail, while The Sun plays on the youngster’s middle name, saying: “Meghan and Harry present Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor or… Archie Harry’s Son.”
In Australia Harry, Meghan and “Prince Something of Sussex” appear on the front of the Sydney Morning Herald, while the Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun devote much of their front pages to the youngster with the headline: “He’s just a dream.”
Advertising
Down Under the royals also feature on the front of The Advertiser in Adelaide, the Canberra Times and The Age.
Advertising
Archie appears on the front of Germany’s Welt newspaper, which states: “They called him Archie.”
In Malta The Times and The Independent feature images of Archie and his parents, with both papers using the headline “baby Archie”.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.