Suspected rapist Joseph McCann charged with Watford attack

UK News | Published:

The 34-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday

Watford rapist

Fugitive Joseph McCann has been charged with the kidnap and rape of a woman in Watford.

The 34-year-old from Aylesbury is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of the attack on April 21.

Prosecutors are considering a file of evidence relating to a number of other allegations, the Metropolitan Police said.

The case is being investigated by a team from the force’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

McCann was arrested near Congleton in Cheshire on Sunday.

