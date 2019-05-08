Royal couple only have eyes for their bundle of joy

They may have been walking into the glare of the camera lights and the expectation of the public, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were oblivious to all but the bundle in their arms.

Harry and Meghan could not take their eyes off the tiny son between them – cradled by Harry – as they showed him to the world.

Parenthood appears to agree with the duke and his wife, who could not stop smiling and showing their love for their son who was only born on Monday.

His mother stroked his head and Harry even picked a piece of fluff of his baby bonnet before he began speaking proudly about his son.

Meghan was protective of her two “guys” and had put a reassuring arm on Harry’s back as they walked from the adjoining grand reception room into St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle for the photocall.

Before them in the imposing space, the venue for their lunchtime wedding reception – were British and US media and even a private photographer for the Sussexes, capturing the moment for their own album.

Harry and Meghan chose St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle to introduce their son to the world (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

At one point the duchess giggled when answering a question, suggesting the experience of becoming a mother had left her brimming over with happiness.

Detailed planning had gone into staging the photocall but there was still an air of nervous tension before it started, especially after the couple arrived four minutes after the allotted start time of midday.

Microphones had been tested, flashes fired one last time and a member of the couple’s press office team and a police protection officer even stood in for them so lighting and sound levels could be checked.

The royal couple only had eyes for their son during the appearance (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But when Meghan and Harry appeared in the majestic setting of St George’s Hall they looked like any other couple dressed up to see the grandparents with their new baby, and everything ran without a hitch.

Harry was in dad mode throughout, beaming down at his son as he cradled him in his right arm.

And Meghan, in a white dress, remained right by his side with a permanent smile on her face.

Meghan left the hall onto the two most important people in her life (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The couple were even happy to give the world a better peek of their son, with Harry pulling down the blanket around him for the cameras.

After thanking well-wishers the duke and duchess turned and left, with Meghan holding onto the two most important people in her life.