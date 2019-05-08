Last-minute rush in applications to vote in EU elections

Some 131,000 applications to register to vote were submitted on Tuesday, as people rushed to meet the deadline for participation in the EU elections.

The figure was over four times the daily average for the previous week.

More than half (57%) of applications were from people aged 34 and under, while just 7% came from those aged 65 and over.

Tuesday was the last day for people to apply to vote in the European elections, which the Government has confirmed will take place in the UK on May 23.

(PA Graphics)

A total of 130,766 applications were submitted on Tuesday, according to government figures.

This compares with 38,325 on Monday and 19,535 on Sunday.

Tuesday’s spike was also higher than the one recorded on April 11 – the day before the deadline for voting in the local elections – when 124,571 applications were submitted.

Advertising

Voters across the UK will go the polls on May 23 to elect 73 members of the European Parliament.

(PA Graphics)

All of the 70 seats in Great Britain – excluding Northern Ireland – are being contested by the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and Ukip, along with new parties Change UK and the Brexit Party.

The SNP and Plaid Cymru are contesting all the seats in Scotland and Wales respectively.

Advertising

The 70 seats up for grabs in Britain are divided between 11 regions, which vary in size from three seats in north-east England to 10 seats in south-east England.

An additional three seats will be elected in Northern Ireland.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote for the EU elections is Wednesday May 8. Applications must be submitted to local authorities by 5pm.