Flock of 30 sheep stolen from Moray field

A flock of 30 sheep has been stolen from a field in Moray.

Police Scotland said the theft of the Scottish Blackface ewes – valued at a four-figure sum – required planning and vehicles.

They were taken between mid-March and Friday April 12, near to the Milton Airfield on the B9103 Lossiemouth to Sheriffston Road.

Pc Richard Broadley said: “The theft of such a large number of sheep would have required planning and the use of vehicles to transport the animals away from the area.

“I would urge members of the public who saw anyone or anything suspicious between the dates in question to please get in touch if you think your information could help.

“We take rural crime extremely seriously as part of our day-to-day policing duties in the north-east and I can provide every assurance that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.”