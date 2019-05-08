Family in tribute to young father killed in car crash

The family of a father who died after his car hit a tree have said their hearts are broken as they paid tribute to their “beautiful boy”.

Shaun Smith, 27, was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa which left the northbound carriageway of the B922 near Cluny in Fife sometime between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday.

A van driver contacted police after discovering the crashed car and Mr Smith was found dead at the scene.

We can sadly confirm that the man who died after the fatal collision in Cluny on Sunday was 27-year-old Shaun Smith from Glenrothes. Our sympathies remain with his family and inquiries into this incident are continuing. Anyone with information is asked to come forward. pic.twitter.com/9d6dtZFFhy — Fife Police (@FifePolice) May 8, 2019

In a statement issued through police, Mr Smith’s family said: “Our hearts are broken by the sad fact that we have lost our beautiful boy Shaun.

“There are no words that we can say to take this pain away.

“He was a loving son, brother, father, grandson, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend and will be deeply missed by everyone.

“We’d now like to request that our privacy be respected while we grieve for Shaun.”

Advertising

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn said: “Once again, I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to Shaun’s family and we are continuing to provide them with all the support they require, while also conducting a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of this tragic incident.

“This collision occurred during the early hours of a Sunday morning, however the road is a frequently used arterial route and other motorists may have relevant information or dash-cam footage that can assist with our inquiries.

“If you believe you may be able to aid our investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 997 of May 5.