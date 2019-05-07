Two teenagers held after boy, 16, shot in head

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head.

Officers discovered the injured youth after being called to Graiseley Street in the Pennfields area of Wolverhampton just before 8pm on Monday night, West Midlands Police said.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward (South Staffordshire Rural Crime Monitoring Group/PA)

Two boys aged 15 and 17 have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while a 20-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of assault.

All three remain in police custody while an investigation into the circumstances is continuing.

Inspector Ade George, of West Midlands Police CID, said: “I am appealing directly to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us if they have not already done so.

“No matter how insignificant you feel the information may be, it could really help with our investigation as we continue to follow forensic and CCTV inquiries.”