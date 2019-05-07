Teenager charged with stabbing murder of Tashaun, 15

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy.

Aspiring musician Tashaun Aird was stabbed to death in Somerford Grove in Hackney, east London, on Wednesday evening.

Scotland Yard said Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with Tashaun’s murder, and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to a second victim.

The scene in Somerford Grove, Hackney, east London, where Tashaun Aird was stabbed to death (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Detectives believe the youngster was killed after a “fracas” with a group of youths in a park.

In a statement released through police on Friday, his family said: “Tashaun was family-orientated, he loved his family and we loved him dearly. He was passionate about his music and he loved drawing. He was a loving, caring boy with an infectious laugh.

“There are no words to avoid this empty void we now have, a huge part of us is now missing. He was a talented young boy and worked hard in his studies, particularly with his English.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by our loss; we have lost a dear son, a brother, a nephew, a grandson and an uncle in Tashaun.”

Another teenager, aged 16, was riding a bicycle when he was chased and stabbed, before seeking refuge in a convenience store.

He was found with stab injuries in nearby Shacklewell Road, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.