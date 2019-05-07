Second London freezer victim identified by police

The second woman found dead in a freezer in a London flat has been identified as a 34-year-old Hungarian national.

Police named Henriett Szucs as the second of two women discovered in a chest freezer in east London last month.

Ms Szucs had been in the UK for several years but was of no fixed address, the Metropolitan Police said.

She has not yet been formally identified but her next of kin have been informed, the force said.

They said she is understood to have been last heard from nearly three years ago in summer 2016 and they have appealed for information from anyone who had been in contact with her.

The other victim has already been identified as missing mother-of-three Mihrican Mustafa.

The 38-year-old, who was also known as Mary Jane and MJ, disappeared last May.

Mihrican Mustafa disappeared last May (Family Handout/PA)

No formal cause of death has yet been established for the women but post-mortem examinations showed they both suffered multiple injuries.

Because Ms Mustafa was a missing person, the Met has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Officers were called at 11.45am on April 26 to a flat in Vandome Close in the east of the capital, where the bodies were discovered.

Police on Vandome Close in east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “Today we have been able to confirm to Henriett’s family that she is sadly one of the women found in the property at Vandome Close.

“They are of course devastated and we would ask for their privacy to be respected. MJ’s family continue to try to come to terms with their loss and we have specialist officers supporting both families.”

“Now we know Henriett’s identity, we would appeal for anyone with information about her and in particular her association with the address in Vandome Close where she was found to come forward.

“We understand she was last heard from in the summer of 2016 when she spoke to somebody she knew in Hungary on the phone; we need to establish if that was the last known contact with Henriett and I would ask anyone who heard from her after that time to contact my team.

“We also continue to also ask for help to piece together the last movements of MJ’s life. We need to build up a full picture of both of these women’s lives, whether they knew each other, who they associated with and what they were doing in and around Vandome Close and the Canning Town area.

“The way in which they died is truly shocking and our heart goes out to these women’s friends and families.”

Zahid Younis, 34, who lived in the flat, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court last week charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body on or before April 27.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on May 29.