Properties searched in bid to find missing woman

Properties are being searched by police in a bid to find a woman who has been missing for more than a week and “may have come to harm”.

Emma Faulds was last seen at around 9.10pm on April 28 in Monkton, Ayrshire, and her family reported her missing to police last Tuesday.

Searches are continuing for the 39-year-old with premises in the area being looked at while officers continue to review CCTV footage.

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace a woman missing from Kilmarnock. Emma Faulds (39) was last seen around 8 am on Monday 29 April 2019 in Fullarton Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 101.

Her car, a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport, had been removed by police and was undergoing a full forensic examination.

Specialist officers have been searching around Monkton with two cars also being examined.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries are continuing.

Ms Faulds normally drives a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport (Police Scotland)

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus previously said: “Emma is in constant contact with her family and friends and the fact that she has not been heard from is alarming.

“Emma also has a dog, a west highland terrier, and she would never leave it for any length of time without ensuring someone is able to look after it.

“We are liaising with Emma’s family and we now believe that she may have come to harm.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have information or knowledge as to her whereabouts to contact us.”

She is described as white, around 5ft 3ins with a slim, athletic build, long blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.