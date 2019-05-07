Post Office worker threatened with gun during raid

A Post Office worker was threatened with a gun by a robber who fled on a mountain bike with a five-figure sum.

The man targeted the store in Bearsden, Glasgow, as the employee was closing up the premises on Spey Road on Monday.

He approached Stonedyke Post Office on the bike at around 2.15pm and threatened the male member of staff with a gun.

Police said he bundled cash into a JD Sports drawstring bag before fleeing on the dark-coloured bike.

The 47-year-old worker was not hurt but was left badly shaken.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 7in – 5ft 9in and in his late 40s to early 50s.

He wore blue overall-style trousers, grey trainers, a dark blue oil skin jacket with a hood, a navy hat, black gloves and a silver or white neckerchief.

Detective Sergeant Colin Kilgour said: “Our officers are carrying out a number of enquiries, including checking through CCTV, in efforts to trace the person responsible.

“We would ask anyone who thinks they have any information regarding this incident to come forward.

“Think back – did you see anyone on a mountain bike in the area yesterday afternoon? Were you driving in the area? You could have dash-cam footage that could help us.

“The suspect was wearing quite distinctive clothing – do you remember seeing anyone matching his description? We urge you to get in contact.”