Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry
The PSNI said the incident happened in Cookstown, Co Tyrone on Tuesday.
A man has died after being hit by a lorry in Co Tyrone.
The man was walking on the Drum Road in Cookstown on Tuesday at about 1.50pm when the incident happened, police said.
Officers have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact officers in Cookstown or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.
