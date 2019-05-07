Menu

Advertising

Man arrested in attempted murder investigation

UK News | Published:

The alleged attack took place in Edinburgh in last month.

Police officer notepad

A man has been arrested as part of an attempted murder investigation in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Wednesday March 13 at a property in Pitcairn Grove in the south-west of the city.

It involved an alleged attempted murder of a 48-year-old and an alleged serious assault on a 22-year-old man, who tried to intervene.

Police Scotland said a man has been arrested in connection with the alleged attack but released while inquiries continue.

Officers launched the investigation after reports three balaclava-wearing men had assaulted the victims while armed with a blade.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News