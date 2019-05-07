Great Escape camp POW Charles Clarke dies aged 95

Second World War hero Air Commodore Charles Clarke, who was held at the Stalag Luft 3 prisoner camp at the time of The Great Escape, has died at the age of 95, it has been announced.

The Lancaster Bomber crewman became a teenage prisoner of war in 1944 when his plane was shot down and he was captured by the Nazis.

Cdr Clarke was described as a “giant of our nation” by John Nichol, the former RAF navigator who was himself taken prisoner during the first Gulf War.

V sad to say Air Cdre Charles Clarke has died aged 95. Shot down in 1944, 3 of his crew perished & he ended up in Stalag Luft 3 just before the Great Escape. He was a wonderful man, a great friend, a supporter of countless charities & a giant of our nation. Blue skies Sir. RIP pic.twitter.com/Mhgfo3ikLo — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) May 7, 2019

Devastated to hear this evening that Air Commodore Charles Clarke OBE has died. Lancaster bomb aimer and POW, he continued to inspire us all to the last. He visited @RAF_Cosford last year with fellow POWs to talk to the current @RoyalAirForce generation. Blue Skies, sir. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mwC5QbWnG8 — RAF Cosford (@RAF_Cosford) May 7, 2019

RAF Cosford in Shropshire also paid tribute to Cdr Clarke, who visited the training station in 2018 with fellow POWs.

