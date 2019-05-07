Charles and Camilla head for tour of Germany

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to begin a four-day tour of Germany on Tuesday.

At the request of the British government, Charles and Camilla will travel to Berlin, Leipzig and Munich to highlight the UK and Germany’s shared history and cultural connections.

On the first day of their tour, the prince and the duchess will be greeted in Berlin by Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Germany, Sir Sebastian Wood, and his wife Lady Caroline Wood at Berlin Tegel Airport.

To mark their arrival in the capital, there will also be a Guard of Honour from the country’s Federal Defence Forces.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (Brian Lawless/PA)

The couple will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Federal Chancellory before attending a meeting her in private study.

They will then travel to Schloss Bellevue where they will be welcomed by the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

After a private meeting with the president, Charles and Camilla will visit and walk through Brandenburg Gate with the Mayor of Berlin, Michael Muller.

Mr Muller will give the couple a brief history of the gate, as well as explaining its importance to the city.

The prince and the duchess will then take the opportunity to meet members of the public outside the famous landmark.

For their final engagement of the day, the couple will attend the Queen’s Birthday Party at the British Ambassador’s residence.

Charles will deliver a speech at the annual event in which he will emphasise the importance of an enduring relationship between the UK and Germany despite their relations currently being in “transition”.