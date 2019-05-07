Body of hillwalker recovered from Highland mountain

The body of a hillwalker has been recovered from a Highland mountain following rescue team and coastguard searches.

A 60-year-old man had been reported overdue after not returning from a walk on An Teallach, in Wester Ross, on Monday evening.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team was joined by the HM Coastguard helicopter in searching for the man, whose body was discovered on the mountain at around 8.45am on Tuesday.

His next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Alasdair Goskirk said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this very sad time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

“I would take the opportunity to thank the crew of the HM Coastguard helicopter and the volunteers at Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance with this incident.”