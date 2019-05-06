What will Harry and Meghan’s baby boy be called?

Royal fans are eagerly waiting to see what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will call their newborn son.

Members of the royal family traditionally opt for conventional, regal names with a nod to history, but forward-thinking Harry and Meghan may want to do things their own way and pick something more modern.

Harry and Meghan have welcomed a baby boy (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Diana had been expected to be among the names for a girl in tribute to Harry’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, but he could decide to honour her by using Spencer – the princess’s family name – as one of his son’s names.

Other options could include Charles, after the Prince of Wales, Philip, after the Duke of Edinburgh, or royal favourites James, Albert, Frederick, Arthur or even Henry – Harry’s actual first name.

American former actress Meghan, who is the first mixed-race person to marry a senior British royal, may want to pay tribute to her own family heritage.

Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales (John Stillwell/PA)

When the former Suits star ran her lifestyle blog The Tig, she wrote that one of her favourite baby names was Grey, which works for a boy or a girl.

The most popular name in the US for a boy is Liam, followed by Noah, and in Canada, where Meghan lived for several years, it is Benjamin.

In England and Wales, and Australia and New Zealand, it is Oliver.

Baby Sussex is only seventh in line to the throne and not a future king, so Harry and Meghan have more freedom over to what to choose.

The couple have already been given lots of ideas by friends and family.

During a tram ride in Melbourne during their Australia tour, Meghan told pupils from a local school: “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

Harry and Meghan talk to schoolchildren on a tram in Melbourne (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales joked about Australian inspirations for the baby’s name in the early days of Meghan’s pregnancy.

He told guests at an event at Australia House, central London: “Incidentally, ladies and gentlemen, my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby.

“Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist.”

Australian former cricketer Shane Warne – the Prince of Wales has joked the name Shane could be in the running (Gareth Copley/PA)

But Charles added: “But, ladies and gentlemen, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les.”

He was referring to comedian Barry Humphries, who was among the guests and is known for his stage and television alter egos of Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Harry and Meghan meeting well-wishers in Hamilton Square, Birkenhead (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duchess would be unlikely to pay tribute to her estranged father Thomas Markle, who did not attend her wedding after falling ill and being caught staging paparazzi photographs.

Here is a history of some of the regal names Harry and Meghan could choose:

– Albert

Queen Victoria used to insist that the name Albert was used as a middle name by her descendants, if not a first, in honour of her much-loved consort Prince Albert.

Charles stands in front of The Royal Family In 1846, featuring Prince Albert (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By choosing Albert or Bertie, Harry and Meghan would be honouring Queen Elizabeth II’s father, George VI, who was actually Albert Frederick Arthur George. but always known to his family as Bertie.

Shy, stammering Bertie was forced to become king when his brother, Edward VIII, abdicated, but won the nation’s affection by standing firm in London during the Second World War.

Albert is also one of Harry’s middle names.

– Arthur

This has been a popular choice as a royal middle name – for the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Louis, as well as George VI.

A bronze sculpture inspired by the legend of King Arthur and Tintagel Castle in Cornwall (Jim Ross/PA)

The legendary King Arthur was the mythical leader of the Knights of the Round Table, who supposedly lived in the 5th or 6th century.

Once popular, the name fell out of fashion but has had a revival in recent years.

– Philip

A lasting tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh might see the baby called Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh (Alastair Grant/PA)

Charles and William both have Philip as a middle name.

The duke – known for his dedication to duty and his acerbic wit – has been married to the Queen for more than 70 years and is the nation’s longest serving consort.

– Frederick

Lord Freddie Windsor was once best known for the scandal of 1999 when he was reportedly spotted snorting cocaine.

Lord Frederick Windsor (Ian West/PA)

He is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Frederick has been a popular royal middle name, including for George VI.

– Charles

Harry may want to pay the ultimate tribute to his father.

Charles with Camilla (Jane Barlow/PA)

Charles is also the name of Diana, Princess of Wales’s brother, Earl Spencer.

Charles is considered an unlucky name for kings as Charles I was executed and Charles II’s reign featured the plague and the Great Fire of London.

– James

James is a Stuart name.

King James I of England and VI of Scotland was born #onthisday in 1566. Intelligent and scholarly, his greatest act of cultural patronage was probably the 'King James' translation of the Bible in 1611. pic.twitter.com/SMqZa4IW31 — Portrait Gallery (@NPGLondon) June 19, 2018

James I, son of Mary, Queen of Scots, had been king of Scotland for 36 years as James VI when he became king of England in 1603.

Harry has a cousin called James – the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s son Viscount Severn.