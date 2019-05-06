Menu

Advertising

Van driver and passenger killed in motorway crash named

UK News | Published:

The collision happened on the A74(M) near Eaglesfield, Dumfries and Galloway, on Thursday morning.

A Police Scotland officer and motorbike

Two men who were killed in a motorway crash involving a van and a lorry have been named by police.

The collision happened on the A74(M) near Eaglesfield, Dumfries and Galloway, at around 6.15am on Thursday.

Van driver David Walton, 57, and 17-year-old Joshua Hatton-Emery, a passenger in the vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both came from Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, Police Scotland confirmed on Monday.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the incident.

In a statement, police said: “Inquiries into the cause of collision are ongoing and the Procurator Fiscal has been informed.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News