Van driver and passenger killed in motorway crash named

Two men who were killed in a motorway crash involving a van and a lorry have been named by police.

The collision happened on the A74(M) near Eaglesfield, Dumfries and Galloway, at around 6.15am on Thursday.

Van driver David Walton, 57, and 17-year-old Joshua Hatton-Emery, a passenger in the vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both came from Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, Police Scotland confirmed on Monday.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the incident.

In a statement, police said: “Inquiries into the cause of collision are ongoing and the Procurator Fiscal has been informed.”