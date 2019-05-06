Two men killed as farm wall collapses

Two men have died and two others were injured as a wall collapsed at a farm.

The incident happened on an estate in the Falkirk area at around 10.10am on Monday.

Police Scotland said two men suffered serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

One was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while the other was airlifted to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Police Scotland said inquiries to establish the full circumstances are being carried out and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, the local area commander for Falkirk, said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the families of those affected by this incident and a multi-agency inquiry at the farm is ongoing.

“If anyone believes they have any relevant information that may be of use to this investigation then please come forward and quote incident 1081 of May 6.”

The property where the incident happened lies off the A803, between Linlithgow and Falkirk.

Local road closures were put in place while the emergency services attended.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded at 10.11am on Monday with emergency service partners to a farm in the Falkirk area following reports of a collapsed wall.

“Operations control mobilised a number of fire appliances to the Whitecross area.”