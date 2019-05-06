Police believe missing woman may have come to harm

Police believe a woman who has been missing for more than a week may have come to some harm.

The last confirmed sighting of Emma Faulds was around 9.10pm on April 28 when she was in Monkton, Ayrshire.

She has not been seen or heard from since and her family reported her missing to police on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old is white, around 5ft 3ins tall, with a slim, athletic build, long blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes.

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace a woman missing from Kilmarnock. Emma Faulds (39) was last seen around 8 am on Monday 29 April 2019 in Fullarton Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 101. https://t.co/F6dslvmoOH pic.twitter.com/aJYG7MOeES — AyrshirePolice (@AyrshirePolice) May 2, 2019

Emma normally drives a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport. The registration is F5 EMA.

Her car has been removed by police and is undergoing a full forensic examination.

Specialist officers have been searching areas and properties around Monkton, including two cars which are also being examined.

Advertising

Officers continue to review CCTV footage for any sightings of the missing woman or her car.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team, said: “Emma is in constant contact with her family and friends and the fact that she has not been heard from is alarming.

“Emma also has a dog, a west highland terrier, and she would never leave it for any length of time without ensuring someone is able to look after it.

“We are liaising with Emma’s family and we now believe that she may have come to harm. ”

Advertising

Ms Faulds normally drives a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport (Police Scotland)

He added: “Emma is a sociable outgoing person who enjoys seeing her family and friends.

“They are distraught at not knowing where she is or what may have happened to her.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have information or knowledge as to her whereabouts to contact us.”