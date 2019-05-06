Advertising
Motorcyclist killed in crash is named
Scott Crosbie, 49, from Lochmaben, died at the scene on the A709 near Lockerbie on Saturday.
A motorcyclist who died in a collision with a lorry has been named by police.
Scott Crosbie from Lochmaben in Dumfries and Galloway was travelling on the A709 near Lockerbie when the crash happened at around 10.45am on Saturday.
Mr Crosbie, 49, died at the scene.
Police investigating the crash said they have spoken to a number of drivers but appealed for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch.
