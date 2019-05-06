Menu

Advertising

Motorcyclist killed in crash is named

UK News | Published:

Scott Crosbie, 49, from Lochmaben, died at the scene on the A709 near Lockerbie on Saturday.

Police tape

A motorcyclist who died in a collision with a lorry has been named by police.

Scott Crosbie from Lochmaben in Dumfries and Galloway was travelling on the A709 near Lockerbie when the crash happened at around 10.45am on Saturday.

Mr Crosbie, 49, died at the scene.

Police investigating the crash said they have spoken to a number of drivers but appealed for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News