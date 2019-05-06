Menu

Advertising

Man falls from cliff on Isle of Skye

UK News | Published:

Emergency services are co-ordinating a rescue operation.

Police officers

A rescue operation is under way after the alarm was raised about a man falling from a cliff on the Isle of Skye.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.40pm on Monday.

It followed reports about a casualty slipping down a cliff near Lealt Gorge car park, on the north-east of the island.

It is understood Police Scotland is considering requesting support from mountain rescuers.

The Scottish Ambulance Service is also in attendance.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News