Man falls from cliff on Isle of Skye

A rescue operation is under way after the alarm was raised about a man falling from a cliff on the Isle of Skye.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.40pm on Monday.

It followed reports about a casualty slipping down a cliff near Lealt Gorge car park, on the north-east of the island.

It is understood Police Scotland is considering requesting support from mountain rescuers.

The Scottish Ambulance Service is also in attendance.