Man dies in Co Antrim crash

UK News | Published:

The single-vehicle collision happened in Loughgiel on Sunday night.

PSNI

A man has died in a single-vehicle road crash in Co Antrim.

The man, aged in his 20s, was driving an Audi that crashed on the Altnahinch Road in Loughgiel on Sunday night.

The incident happened shortly before 11pm, police said.

The road was closed overnight but reopened on Monday morning.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

