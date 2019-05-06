Advertising
In Pictures: Crowds out to celebrate royal birth
The baby boy is an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.
An overjoyed Duke of Sussex described how his baby boy “is absolutely to-die-for” as he announced that he and the Duchess of Sussex had welcomed a son.
A thrilled Harry, speaking on camera at Windsor Castle’s Royal Mews, revealed that Meghan had given birth early on Monday morning and it was the “most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined”.
The seventh in line to the throne baby boy – an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – arrived at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz.
Crowds and media converged on Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace to share in the joy of the baby news.
