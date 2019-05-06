Advertising
In Pictures: Bank holiday weather creates North-South divide
Morris dancers performed at Lewes Castle, while hardy tourists defied the conditions in Scotland.
Southern regions of the UK were fortunate to enjoy mild spring weather on Monday, while residents in the North faced unsettled conditions.
A women’s Morris dancing troupe welcomed May with a traditional performance marking Lewes Garland Day.
The Knots of May danced down the high street in the East Sussex town, and took centre-stage at the historic Lewes Castle.
Residents north of the border were less lucky on the weather front, with the Scottish Highlands seeing lows of minus 1C overnight.
But the wet and chilly conditions failed to deter these visitors to Edinburgh.
The weather divide was also evident in the North East, with Whitley Bay residents determined to enjoy the day off.
