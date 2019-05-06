Menu

In Pictures: Bank holiday weather creates North-South divide

Morris dancers performed at Lewes Castle, while hardy tourists defied the conditions in Scotland.

Ladies from The Knots of May dance during the Lewes Garland Day at Lewes Castle

Southern regions of the UK were fortunate to enjoy mild spring weather on Monday, while residents in the North faced unsettled conditions.

A women’s Morris dancing troupe welcomed May with a traditional performance marking Lewes Garland Day.

The Knots of May danced down the high street in the East Sussex town, and took centre-stage at the historic Lewes Castle.

Ladies from The Knots of May dance down the high street during Lewes Garland Day (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Celebrations continued at Lewes Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Residents north of the border were less lucky on the weather front, with the Scottish Highlands seeing lows of minus 1C overnight.

But the wet and chilly conditions failed to deter these visitors to Edinburgh.

A photo opportunity at Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tourists on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile brave the cold and rain (Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Braving the elements at Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

The weather divide was also evident in the North East, with Whitley Bay residents determined to enjoy the day off.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
