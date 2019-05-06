Advertising
In Numbers: The royal baby
The baby has two dogs, three first cousins and is seven steps away from the throne.
Here is a look at the royal baby and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in numbers:
1 – Baby Sussex, a boy, is Harry and Meghan’s first child.
2 – The baby already has two family pets ready and waiting – Meghan’s beagle Guy and a black labrador.
3 – Baby’s royal first cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
4 – The baby is the Prince of Wales’s fourth grandchild.
4 – Patronages Meghan took on during her pregnancy.
6 – Harry’s place in the line of succession.
7 – The baby is seventh in line to the throne.
7 – Meghan starred in seven seasons of the US legal drama Suits as paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane before marrying Harry.
8 – The Queen now has eight great-grandchildren.
8 – The Duke of York’s new position in line to the throne. Andrew was born second in line in 1960.
16 – Number of months Harry and Meghan dated for before getting engaged.
34 – Harry’s age.
37 – Meghan’s age.
41 – Royal births are usually celebrated with a 41-gun salute.
£330,000 – Estimated total cost of Meghan’s lavish New York baby shower, including travel on a private jet said to have been paid for by the duchess’s friends.
£3 million – Estimated cost to the taxpayer of renovations at Harry and Meghan’s new home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.
6 million – Harry and Meghan’s followers on Instagram.
£47.4 million – The amount the Queen received from the taxpayer via the Sovereign Grant in 2017/18 – 69p for each person in the country.
