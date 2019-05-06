In Numbers: The royal baby

Here is a look at the royal baby and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in numbers:

1 – Baby Sussex, a boy, is Harry and Meghan’s first child.

2 – The baby already has two family pets ready and waiting – Meghan’s beagle Guy and a black labrador.

Dog-lover Meghan has two pets (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

3 – Baby’s royal first cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

4 – The baby is the Prince of Wales’s fourth grandchild.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

4 – Patronages Meghan took on during her pregnancy.

Advertising

6 – Harry’s place in the line of succession.

7 – The baby is seventh in line to the throne.

7 – Meghan starred in seven seasons of the US legal drama Suits as paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane before marrying Harry.

Advertising

Only two episodes remain. Share with us your favorite #MikeAndRachel moments on Twitter and visit our Farewell Mike and Rachel hub for inspo: https://t.co/vn3ceDCySo pic.twitter.com/3KBjQcdNOA — Suits (@Suits_USA) April 20, 2018

8 – The Queen now has eight great-grandchildren.

The Queen has eight great-grandchildren after Baby Sussex’s arrival (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

8 – The Duke of York’s new position in line to the throne. Andrew was born second in line in 1960.

16 – Number of months Harry and Meghan dated for before getting engaged.

Harry and Meghan in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace after their engagement announcement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

34 – Harry’s age.

37 – Meghan’s age.

41 – Royal births are usually celebrated with a 41-gun salute.

£330,000 – Estimated total cost of Meghan’s lavish New York baby shower, including travel on a private jet said to have been paid for by the duchess’s friends.

£3 million – Estimated cost to the taxpayer of renovations at Harry and Meghan’s new home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

6 million – Harry and Meghan’s followers on Instagram.

£47.4 million – The amount the Queen received from the taxpayer via the Sovereign Grant in 2017/18 – 69p for each person in the country.