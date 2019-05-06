Hammer thrown at windscreen of moving car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hammer was thrown at a moving car, smashing the windscreen.

A motorist was driving past a group of people in Dumfries when the claw hammer was thrown on Saturday night.

Officers say they are treating the incident in Gledhill Crescent, Locharbriggs, very seriously.

Constable John Donnelly said: “Throwing a hammer at a moving vehicle is a very dangerous act and something we are treating very seriously.

“The hammer was thrown with such force that it has smashed and then embedded itself in the windscreen.

“I am keen to speak to anyone that witnessed a group of four-five people standing in the playground area just off Auchencrieff Road between 10pm and 10.30pm on Saturday.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a male, described as 6ft tall, large built and wearing dark clothes, and it is possible drivers in the area may have caught the male or the group on their dash cameras.”