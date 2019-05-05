Three teenagers badly hurt after falling from cliffs in Cornwall

Three men have suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after apparently falling 70ft from cliffs into a cove below.

Emergency services were called to Parc Trammel Cove, near Porthleven, Cornwall, by one of the men shortly after midnight on Sunday.

He told the Coastguard that he and two others had fallen down the cliff and required help.

Coastguard rescue teams from Porthleven, Penzance and Mullion attended along with the all-weather lifeboat from RNLI Lizard, a Coastguard area commander, the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, paramedics and police.

The man that called the Coastguard was able to use the torch on his mobile phone to help identify the group’s exact location to rescuers.

Police said the casualties, one aged 18 and two aged 19, were all airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

They have all sustained multiple serious injuries, described as potentially life-threatening or life-changing, and their families have been informed.

Inspector Matt Setchell said: “Initial inquiries suggest that the men have fallen around 70ft from the cliffs into the cove below.

“We are continuing to carry out inquiries to establish how they came to be on the cliff and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“All three males were airlifted to hospital where they remain in a serious condition. Our thoughts are with the three men and their families and friends at this difficult time.

“At this point, we’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident and anyone with any relevant information to contact police.”

The operation to rescue the men was co-ordinated by Falmouth Coastguard Operations Centre.

The Coastguard helicopter transferred three critical care paramedics from Cornwall Air Ambulance, along with several Coastguard rescue officers, to the base of the cliff.

They helped to transfer the three men on to the helicopter to be airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

Martin Leslie, coastal operations area commander, said: “This was a demonstration of exceptional joint emergency service working in an extremely difficult environment.

“The helicopter crew showed outstanding skills transferring the teams to the scene. Special praise must also be given to the critical care paramedics’ excellent pre-hospital care to the casualties.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log 17 of May 5.