Menu

Advertising

Teenager critically ill after Belfast attack

UK News | Published:

Three men have been arrested over the incident in the south of the city on Friday.

Cookstown incident

A teenage boy is critically ill after being attacked in Belfast.

The 17-year-old was found by police inside a flat on the Donegall Road in the south of the city on Friday afternoon following reports of a disturbance.

He was found injured and unconscious.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said the victim is understood to be critically-ill in hospital.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at about 4.15pm on Friday.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said those who were arrested are being questioned at Musgrave police station.

“Anyone who can assist us with our investigation is asked to contact Musgrave CID on 101, quoting reference 1018 03/05/19,” he added.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News