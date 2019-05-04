Advertising
Police trace mother who went missing with three children during the night
Officers confirmed that Kellyann Crosbie and her children are safe and well, having been missing since May 1.
A woman who went missing in the middle of the night with her three children has been found by police.
Kellyann Crosbie, 25, left her flat in the Knightswood area of Glasgow at around 1.45am on Wednesday.
Ms Crosbie and her three children – a two-year-old boy and girls aged three and four – were last seen in Kirkton Avenue, Knightswood, in the early hours of May 1.
A search was launched after Ms Crosbie had failed to contact her family.
