Motorcylist dies after crash involving car and lorry

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a lorry and a car.

The man, who was on a black coloured motorbike, was travelling west away from Lockerbie on the the A709 when the crash happened at around 10.45am on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

The #A709 is currently ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ just outside Lockerbie whilst we deal with a road traffic collision. It will remain closed for several hours. Please Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/qiWRX6ZmHS — Annan&EskdalePolice (@AnnanEskdPolice) May 4, 2019

Sergeant Leigh McCulloch of Lockerbie Road Policing, said: “We have spoken to a number of drivers who stopped at the time of the incident, however we are appealing for anyone who has not spoken to us to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the A709, or in that area, from this morning to get come forward. You may have information that can help us establish exactly what happened here.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 1369 of Saturday 4 May 2019.

The road was closed for a number of hours for investigations.