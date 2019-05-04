Man’s safe stolen in ‘terrifying’ robbery at his home

Robbers have stolen a safe containing a five-figure sum of money from a man’s home after bursting in and threatening him.

Police believe the robbery in Galston, Ayrshire, may have been a “pre-planned, targeted attack”.

The group of men entered the property on Shields Road at around 2.15pm on Friday.

One of the men threatened the 66-year-old victim while the others stole the safe, which contained a five-figure sum.

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a 66 year-old man was robbed at an address in Galston yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/XXuxGORkZ5 pic.twitter.com/aCNTz62rIS — AyrshirePolice (@AyrshirePolice) May 4, 2019

The men then made off in a silver coloured Lexus GS300 vehicle, which had a broken rear windscreen, heading towards the centre of Galston.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Ewan Bell, at Kilmarnock Police Office, said: “Although the man was not physically injured, this robbery was a terrifying experience for him to have to go through and he has been left shaken.

Advertising

“Nobody should be afraid in their own home and it is vital that we find the men responsible for this incredibly callous and forceful crime.

“Our officers are currently going through CCTV and making door to door enquiries, however we are appealing for the wider public who may have any information that can help us to get in touch.

“We believe that the man we have described may have been in the area in the days leading up to the robbery and that it was a pre-planned, targeted attack.

“Do you remember hearing or seeing anything in the area prior to the incident taking place, or did you see the vehicle described driving away from the area?

Advertising

“We know the area was busy with people at the time, think back, you may have information that did not seem like anything at the time, but now you know a robbery took place, may now seem significant.”

The men are described as a group of four of five, with one wearing a grey balaclava.

One of the men is described as 5ft 10ins, of stocky build with pale skin, stubble and short cropped blonde or red hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2010 of Friday May 3, 2019 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.